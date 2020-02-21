I-Team: Nevada caucus 101 leading up to Saturday’s main event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are two days away from the Nevada caucus, and it’s a process which may not be the easiest to understand.

The I-Team is here to explain the lead up to the caucus and how it works before you head to your precinct on Saturday.

If you’re a Republican and you’re going to stay a Republican, leaders in the state party are expected to officially declare they want President Donald Trump to be the nominee Saturday in Pahrump.

If you’re a Democrat or you’re going to switch to the Democratic Party, you may have early voted for the caucus, or you can participate in Saturday’s caucus.

“Nevadans who are watching, this is your moment to have your voice heard,” said Democratic State Party Chair William McCurdy II.

McCurdy insisted Saturday’s Democratic caucus will not be a repeat of Iowa’s failed caucus.

So does Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez.

“The party had a backup plan because they were required to have a backup plan under our rules of engagement,” revealed Perez.

The I-Team asked how involved the DNC is in the process, as opposed to how much it was involved in Iowa. Perez replied:

“We have a very strong team of folks here that’s helping out the Nevada Democratic Party. This, as you know, is a really, really strong party.”

2020 was the first time ever early caucus voting took place. The state party estimated about 75,000 showed up over four days.

There were several hiccups, like long lines, iPads crashing at at least one location and some ballots being deemed invalid. An example as to why they were deemed invalid is if a voter’s signature was missing.

McCurdy said campaigns are being contacted in case they want to reach out to those early voters so they can show up to caucus Saturday.

“It’s a very small percentage of the number of ballots,” he noted.

iPads with Google forms will be used Saturday for caucus math, along with paper backups, and no Wi-Fi or internet connection for cyber security.

Volunteers will also need to incorporate those early votes for the two alignments, or rounds, on the spot.

The state party is offering in-person trainings and many webinars for volunteers.

The I-Team inquired if there were any concerns incorporating early votes on caucus day since it was the first time it was done in the state.

“No, I think what I have seen is they have put together a good process with the Google, and they are working through that to make sure to coordinate all that,” said Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto.

So, what happens at the actual caucus?

Caucusgoers gather and then head to the section of the room for their candidate of choice for what’s called the first alignment, or first round. Then, early votes are incorporated.

If a candidate does not have 15% of the votes, they do not move on to the next round. Supporters of the remaining candidates can try to convince caucusgoers to join them.

Now, the second alignment takes place. Early votes are incorporated again, and based on those results, caucus math is done.

There is a special formula to figure out how many delegates will be assigned for each candidate.

If you are not registered to vote or registered as a Democrat, you can do both on Saturday.

Also, you must go to your assigned precinct, which is based on where you live. To find your precinct, click here.