I-Team: Former Vice President Biden weighs in on pressing issues of unemployment and COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to the Nov. 3 presidential election, polls show Vice President Joe Biden in the lead in Nevada, a swing state. The 8 News Now I-Team asked Vice President Biden about two pressing issues for the state:

Unemployment: Nevada has the second-worst unemployment rate in the country COVID-19: The state’s numbers are on the rise.

Vanessa Murphy, I-Team Reporter: “Nevada has been hit so hard by unemployment. What would a Biden administration do to address that — and not a promise, but an immediate action.”

Joe Biden, former Vice President, Democratic presidential nominee: “First of all, an immediate reaction requires us to get the virus under control. I won’t be able to do this until I’m elected — if it occurs — and that is make sure that we pass into law and pass on to Nevada and the employees there, exactly what the house has already passed: Unemployment insurance, rent insurance, making sure you’re not getting thrown out of your house or your apartment, making sure your mortgage are able to be paid, all of the things that were passed by the House of Representatives.”

Vanessa Murphy, I-Team Reporter: “The casinos and conventions support our economy and we do have some of the casino — some of the casino floors are busy at times right now, but our COVID numbers are going up. I’m not connecting the two, but what would you do? What would your administration’s role be with the states and a state like Nevada?”

Joe Biden, former Vice President, Democratic presidential nominee: “We’ve already had 225,000 deaths so what I would do is start listening to the science. We pay too high of a price for Trump’s chaotic and divisive tenure so far. The Democratic house passed a bill all the way back in May that they called the Heroes Act. So what I’d be doing is getting the money out immediately to help those businesses stay open to be able to be able to pay their employees, to be able to provide, I’ll give you one example. We can open schools, but it’s gonna cost about $200 billion overall in the entire United States because you gotta provide the ventilation system in the schools, you gotta do sanitary systems, you gotta provide for smaller classes, more teachers, you gotta provide for the separation that it relates to in terms of plexiglass, all the things we can do and where it’s being done, they’re able to open and people aren’t getting sick.”

The I-Team only had the opportunity to ask two questions before the campaign ended the interview. Mr. Biden apologized. The I-Team then emailed a couple of additional questions but, have not received a response.