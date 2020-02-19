I-Team: Final day for Nevada caucus early voting wrapping up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is the first state in the West to officially weigh in on choosing presidential candidates. This is the final day of early voting ahead of the caucus, and locations are closing at 8 p.m.

Nevada Democrats said in the first three days of early voting, more than 36,000 people voted. Many of them waited in lines for three hours or more.

And while early voting is coming to an end, the Nevada caucus is just four days away.

Early voting for the Nevada Democratic caucus allows participants to skip the process, which could take several hours Saturday.

Albert Henry said he was allowed to skip the 45-minute wait at the Doolittle Community Center in North Las Vegas.

“I had an advantage because of my disadvantage … because I don’t have transportation to stay any place all day, so this was convenient, and I wanted to take advantage of it.”

8 News Now also saw Attorney General Aaron Ford early voting Tuesday. This is the first time Nevada Democrats can vote early for the caucus.

Less than three weeks ago, the state party had to switch plans after the app they planned on using failed in the Iowa caucus.

The I-Team asked Ford how confident he was that the early votes will be incorporated on caucus day the right way. Ford responded:

“Absolutely confident. I mean, I have every confidence in our Chair, William McCurdy II, and our executive director, Alana Mounce, and all of the staffers and workers who are participating in this.”

Along with paper, the state party plans on using iPads to incorporate early votes and to do caucus math. There’s a special formula.

Christopher Erbe said he will be a precinct chair Saturday and has attended several training sessions.

“You could see the screenshots, but I haven’t actually seen the iPad itself, now,” he noted.

The I-Team was told precinct captains are getting hands-on training on the iPads starting Tuesday.

“I think Iowa should have gotten it correct so we wouldn’t be in this mess. I don’t blame the party for what’s happened because they’ve had to do this on the fly rather quickly, and it’s a very involved task,” Erbe stated.

We’ve also learned some ballots from early voting are being deemed invalid, say for example, if they’re missing a voter’s signature.

McCurdy said it’s a small percentage but did not say what percentage.

Campaigns are also being notified in case they want to contact the early voter, who would then need to participate again on Saturday.