I-Team: Culinary Union speaks out after Sanders wins Nevada caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Culinary Union leader said she’s still receiving threats after union leadership warned about Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ healthcare plan. Despite their words of caution, Sanders still came out on top.

The flier the union disseminated caused controversy, saying Sanders would end their private healthcare plan.

Yet he may not have won without union members’ support.

“You know, like family, we agree, disagree, but one group together is stronger, and that’s 60,000 workers, 60,000 people together is what we made for 84 years, the Culinary Union, the strong union,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary and treasurer of Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

The I-Team noted that based on the flier, people may think the union worried that Sanders could be the nominee. Argüello-Kline responded, “What we’re saying is this: you know, we want to focus on our goals.”

One of those goals was making sure union members vote.

The Nevada State Democratic Party offered early caucus voting, in which the party said about 75,000 Nevadans participated.

“We feel good because people put their voice,” said Argüello-Kline, “the majority of the people want to have a choice.”

The Sanders campaign released a statement on Feb. 12 which reads in part:

Bernie has been clear that under Medicare for All, we will guarantee that coverage is as comprehensive or more so than the health care benefits union workers currently receive, and union health clinics, including the Culinary’s health clinic, will remain open to serve their members.” Bernie Sanders Campaign

Argüello-Kline said she and at least one other staffer received threats after the distribution of the union’s flier.

“But that not scare me,” she stated. “It bother my family because you know they continue to be worried where I am when they’ve never been worried before where I am.”

She said police are investigating.

Sanders has said publicly he does not support the behavior behind any threats.