I-Team: Breaking down the 25th Amendment process

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Leadership in both the House and Senate are pushing President Donald Trump’s cabinet to use their constitutional authority to remove him from office. If not, they say they will.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Vice President Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. This is when they can push a sitting president out of office if they feel he or she can longer perform their duties.

The I-Team spoke with Dr. Francis Carleton, a political science professor at the College of Southern Nevada, about what he says is a complicated process.

The vice president would have to initiate action, and the majority of the cabinet sign on to it. Then, there would have to be a two-thirds vote in Congress to remove the president.

“Given that he would have already left office, you could still vote on those articles of impeachment,” Carleton explained, “but the more important one would be that separate language in the Constitution that says you can vote on qualification for future elected office. And on that, the Senate would only need a majority.”

Three of Nevada’s congressional delegates support impeaching the president, which would remove him from office, though there are just 13 days left in his term.

Starting that impeachment process now, and actually passing it months later, would mean Trump would never be able to hold elected office again.