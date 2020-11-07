How signature curing works in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some signatures on mail ballots still need to be confirmed before those votes can be counted.

It is only a small percentage of voters who have to go through the process to confirm their signature. This is also known as signature curing.

This is information on those numbers from the Secretary of State’s office, made publicly available.

Here is how the process works:

The mail ballot is scanned in a machine to make sure the signature matches what is on file either from voter registration, a previous ballot the voter signed or even a driver’s license.

There have to be multiple and significant differences in order for the signature to be rejected.

Then, at least two election workers review the signature.

If they believe the signature cannot be verified, they must reach out to the voter to give them a chance to confirm the signature is theirs.

They can use an app through the Secretary of State’s office or answer personal questions through the registrar’s office.

If that happens, the signature is then cured, and the ballot is counted.

Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley told 8 News Now Wednesday:

“We’ll still be waiting on some of these cures to come in, so it’s a very drawn out process, and we tried to prepare voters and the public and candidates for that after the passage of Assembly Bill 4. Election results are going to take much longer than usual to become final, and it’s simply because of these extra processes the legislature put in place.”

Voters have until Nov. 12th to cure their ballots.

In a lawsuit filed by Nevada Republicans and a voter, they argue the resolution Clark County is using for signature verification is not good enough.

The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s office reveal more than 6,000 ballots have needed curing in Clark County. That is more than 1%.

About 4,500 have been successfully cured, and more than 1,500 still need to be.