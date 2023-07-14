The U.S. Capitol is seen on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During a tense exchange on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives an Ohio congresswoman called out a Republican for his use of the term “colored people” during debate on a $874.2 billion military defense bill.

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., used the pejorative phrase “colored people” in a reference to Black military personnel. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, asked for his words to be stricken from the record, according to an Associated Press account of the exchange in Washington, D.C.

Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford, who represents Nevada’s District 4 and serves as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, issued a statement criticizing Crane’s comment.

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Rep. Eli Crane’s comment was unprofessional, insensitive and unbecoming of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. It smacks of vestiges of racism, proving that in 2023, we do not live in the color-blind society that Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Clarence Thomas claimed in their majority decision striking down affirmative action,” Horsford said.

“Rep. Crane should apologize to Rep. Joyce Beatty, but more importantly, to the servicemen and servicewomen who defend our country with their lives. It may also be prudent for Rep. Crane to contact the diversity office within the House of Representatives, which has valuable resources for members and staff who wish to learn more about the history of the word,” he said.

The defense bill passed by a narrow margin — 219-210 with Democrats opposing a number of Republican add-ons blocking abortion coverage, diversity initiatives at the Pentagon and transgender care. The bill is expected to be blocked in the U.S. Senate.

Republicans said they were “continuing to block the Biden administration’s ‘woke’ agenda.”

But Beatty, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, spoke of how difficult it was to look across the aisle as Republicans chip away at gains for women, Black people and others in the military.

“You are setting us back,” she said about Crane’s amendment that would prevent the Defense Department from requiring participation in race-based training for hiring, promotions or retention.

Crane argued that Russia and China do not mandate diversity measures in their military operations and neither should the United States. “We don’t want our military to be a social experiment,” he said. “We want the best of the best.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.