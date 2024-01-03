LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sample ballots are arriving in the mail for Nevada’s presidential preference primary.

That’s causing confusion among some voters who are wondering why Donald Trump isn’t on their sample ballot.

Here’s why. Democrats will vote for a candidate during the primary on Feb. 6. The winner will get Nevada’s delegates.

The state will also hold a Republican primary that day. But the state Republican Party says anyone who participates in that GOP primary won’t be eligible for any delegates. Those delegates will be awarded during the Republican Party’s separate party-run caucus on Feb. 8.

Former President Trump is registered for the caucus along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley. The candidate list was released by the Nevada Republican Party on Oct. 17.

“All serious candidates are participating in the First in the West Caucus, as it is the only contest under party rules that allows candidates to earn delegates to the Republican National Convention,” according to a party statement.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence are among the candidates who have chosen to compete in the primary — even though they won’t get delegates if they win.

The winner of the caucus will be the Nevada Republican nominee.

Adding to the confusion is Trump’s battle with Colorado officials over that state’s move to exclude him from the primary ballot. In Nevada, he doesn’t want to be on the primary ballot.

Caucuses are run by political parties, not the state. People have to publicly declare who is getting their vote. The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office was sued by state Republicans who wanted to head off the primary, but both will proceed.

Francisco Aguilar, Nevada’s Secretary of State, said that confidentiality of a primary improves the process, and people are already familiar with elections — even though caucuses have been a part of Nevada politics for years.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said the state party should just stick to the primary. He said it’s unacceptable for voters.

But the state party, led by chairman Michael McDonald, didn’t bend. McDonald is currently under indictment for his role as a “fake elector” in Nevada, along with five other Republicans. All six pleaded not guilty in December.