Here’s what you need to know to register to vote in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are a month and a half away from Election Day — and the main message from both sides of the aisle is everyone needs to register to vote.

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day — and some big deadlines for Nevada voters are quickly approaching. Those wanting to vote can register in-person, by mail, or online. However, registering online is the method of choice that is urged for those who can. The website is www.registertovotenv.gov.

There are important dates potential voters should keep in mind as well. For those registering in-person or by mail, the deadline is Oct. 6. You can register online until Oct. 29, but the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office says in order to get a mail-in ballot, you must register online by Oct. 15.

For the first time in the Silver State, residents can register to vote at a polling site on Election Day. But election officials and political campaigns do not want you to wait that long.

“We encourage all voters to get registered to vote now,” said Wayne Thorley, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

The countdown is on. With Election Day just six weeks away and early voting right around the corner, so officials are making a passionate plea to Nevadans. Thorley says the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office will be able to handle the influx of mail-in voting, which was expanded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they want voters to be just as prepared.

“This year, it’s even more important than ever because we’ll be mailing ballots out to registered voters, and if you’re not registered to vote, you will not be getting a ballot in the mail,” Thorley said. “The deadline to register to vote and receive a mail ballot is Oct. 15.”

Both political parties are increasing their efforts, too. Nevada’s Trump Victory team held an event Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day.

“This is going to be the most important election of our lifetimes,” said Keith Schipper, spokesperson for Trump Victory Nevada. “The economy is on the ballot; the safety of our communities is on the ballot.”

Biden’s Nevada campaign organizers are beefing up their virtual messaging to get people to register to vote.

“Nevada is one of a handful of battleground states that will be pivotal in determining the outcome of the presidential contest,” said St. Sen. Yvanna Cancela, (D) Clark County, District 10, who also serves as a Senior Advisor to Biden’s Nevada campaign.

According to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office, there are 1.7 million active registered voters in the state right now, compared to 1.3 million at the same time in 2016. And according to county officials, in Clark County, there are 1.2 million active registered voters, up from 1 million four years ago at this same time. But that is only a fraction of the population.

“Don’t delay, and get registered today,” Thorley said.

Early voting runs from Oct. 17 thru Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.