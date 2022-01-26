Check your signature: Here’s how to opt-out of receiving a mail-in ballot in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office has launched a new tool to opt out of the state’s automatic mail-in voting program.

Last summer, the Nevada Legislature and Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak implemented the law, which requires a Nevada voter to opt-out rather than opt-in to receive a mail-in ballot.

With the bill’s passage last year, Nevada became the sixth state to have such a system.

Nevada moved to a temporary mail-in ballot program for the November 2020 election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Every voter, regardless of if they wanted a mail-in ballot, received one. Nearly half of all votes in the 2020 election in Nevada were cast by mail.

With the new Secretary of State’s Office tool, registered voters can verify their voter registration and update their mail-in preference. You can also approve the signature the state has on file for you.

Voters can also view their voting history, find a polling location and view a sample ballot, as well as see who represents them in the Nevada Legislature and in Congress.

Voters must provide their birthday and or their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security Number to use the system.

A county worker collects mail-in ballots in a drive-thru ballot drop off area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas on November 2. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The new law also requires election workers take a class on signature verification and limits the number of days a mail-in ballot can be accepted from seven to four. Election Day in-person voting will continue to remain available.

Additionally, the law requires the Secretary of State’s Office to work with the State Registrar of Vital Statistics to crosscheck a statewide active voter registration list. County clerks work with the state office to update the database, now accessible to voters.

Republicans gained seats in the Senate and Assembly with Nevada’s first widescale test of mail-in voting in the most recent election, though Democratic President Joe Biden won the state by more than 30,000 votes or about 2%.