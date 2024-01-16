LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two candidates have dropped out following the Iowa caucus and the urgency is picking up for others to make a move as Nevada’s decision on presidential candidates draws closer.

Nevada’s primary elections are Feb. 6. But for Republicans, only the Feb. 8 caucus will determine who gets the state’s delegates. The Nevada Republican Party decided months ago that any candidate who participates in the primary will be ineligible for delegates, choosing instead to use the caucus to select its candidate.

Nevada Democrats will select their candidate in the Feb. 6 primary.

The Iowa caucus

According to The Associated Press, Former President Donald Trump took 51% of the vote in Iowa on Monday night, securing 20 delegates. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won 21.2% of the vote (9 delegates) and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley took 19.1% of the vote (8 delegates).

The caucus cemented Trump’s status as the Republican frontrunner, although polls made that clear heading into the political season.

Trump, DeSantis and Haley are the only lead Republican candidates standing after the dust settled in Iowa.

Results of the Iowa caucus led to the end of runs by former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Previously, seven other candidates had dropped out after declaring for the race: former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, radio talk show host Larry Elder, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Texas congressman Will Hurd.

For Democrats, President Joe Biden faces longshots Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Independents Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Cornel West and Jill Stein (Green Party) are also still running, but won’t appear on primary ballots.

Republican candidates in Nevada

Confusion among voters could be a problem when the Republican primary plays out on Feb. 6.

Leading candidates Trump and DeSantis will not even be on the ballot.

With Haley’s early decision to file for the primary in Nevada, only Trump and DeSantis, and minor candidate Ryan Binkley will compete for delegates in the Feb. 8 caucus.

8 News Now asked the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office if Republicans would be breaking the law if they choose to vote in both the primary and the caucus. Because the primary is the only election being run by the state, it would NOT be illegal, a spokesperson said. That could cause some to take advantage of Nevada’s unique “none of these candidates” option in the primary.

Haley’s path could give her a platform to win what will be a primary without any delegates on Feb. 6. But she could use it to tout winning the primary.

An Emerson Poll on Jan. 9 showed Trump ahead of Biden in Nevada’s general election, but the margin had narrowed since October.

The poll found more Republican voters in Nevada (about 19%) plan to vote in the Republican state-held primary compared to the party-held caucus (about 7%). About 15% said they planned to vote in bot the Republican primary and the Republican caucus.

Candidates who have dropped out of the Republican Party had captured about 11% of voters support in Nevada, and another 8% were undecided.