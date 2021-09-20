Heller announces campaign for Nevada governor at Carson City event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller entered the Nevada governor’s race, announcing his candidacy in his hometown of Carson City before a planned announcement Monday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Heller joins a group of Republicans lining up to oppose Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak in what promises to be a hard-fought election.

“Working people in Nevada are fed up with crime, overregulation, mask and vaccine mandates, open borders, critical race theory, and skyrocketing gas prices,” Heller said in Carson City. “So am I. Our hardworking people are clamoring for strong, principled, conservative leadership and that’s what I will deliver for them.”

In a news release, Heller’s campaign declared “Nevada can’t afford another Sisolak term.”

Heller, joined by his wife, Lynne, at a campaign kickoff rally at the headquarters of the Carson City Republican Party, told supporters that his working-class upbringing in northern Nevada and experience successfully running statewide races makes him the best choice to be elected Governor of Nevada in 2022.

“I learned the importance of sweat equity and hard work from my Dad at his auto shop right up the street from here – he instilled values in me that have never left me, and those values will guide me as your next Governor,” Heller said. “I know how to take on left-wing special interests, and I’ve been to every corner of this great state and listened to the people who make it great. We will take Nevada back, and I will be a Governor all working families will be proud of.”

Heller joins Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert and venture capitalist Guy Nohra in opposing Sisolak.

Sisolak’s campaign said, “Republicans have found themselves in a crowded primary they will have to fight through for the next nine months. In the meantime, Governor Sisolak will be focused on Nevada’s recovery–getting more shots in arms, Nevadans back to work and businesses back open and thriving.”