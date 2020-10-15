Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Senator Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee, smiles while speaking during the U.S. vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Pence and Harris face off in their first and only debate less than a month before the election, with coronavirus adding a sudden twist to the event. Photographer: Kim Raff/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.