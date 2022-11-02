LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican challenger Joe Lombardo is leading Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the governor’s race, according to a new 8 News Now/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released today.

Lombardo has 48.7% of the vote compared to Sisolak’s 44.6% in a poll of 2,000 people who are very likely to vote. The poll found 2.5% are still undecided. The credibility interval (similar to a margin of error) is +/- 2.1 percentage points in the poll that was conducted Oct. 25-28.

Lombardo’s performance in polls has improved markedly since September, climbing by 9 percentage points. Sisolak has gained 5 percentage points over the same time period. An analysis factoring in undecided votes shows Lombardo’s support at 50%, and Sisolak at 46%, according to pollster Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Kimball said the Hispanic vote is a big part of the story, with a majority of undecided Hispanic voters throwing their support to Republicans in both the governor’s race and the race for U.S. Senate, where Republican Adam Laxalt (50.4%) is leading Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto (44.8%).

In the race for Nevada Secretary of State, 43.3% of those polled plan to vote for Republican Jim Marchant, and 40.5% are supporting Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar, with 8% undecided.

For Nevada Attorney General, 45% plan to vote for Democrat Aaron Ford and 40.2% plan to vote for Republican Sigal Chattah, with 6.4% are undecided.

Support for Republicans has grown as voters place the economy as the most important issue in the Nov. 8 general election. The issues identified as most important, according to people who were polled:

The economy — 45.8%

“Threats to democracy” — 13.6%

Abortion access — 12.8%

Immigration — 6.8%

Health care — 6.6%

The poll also asked about voter support for Question 3, which would create open primary elections and implement ranked-choice voting, and 46.2% of voters plan to vote against Question 3, while 42% support it and 11.8% are undecided.

The sample included 680 Democrats, 652 Republicans and 668 who weren’t registered with either party. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, web survey via email, and an online panel.