Governor Sisolak releases video to wish Nevadans a ‘safe and happy Easter’

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak released an Easter video message to Nevadans Friday.

“This weekend, the First Lady and I will join millions of Christians from around the world to celebrate this special time of year and the hopeful promise of Easter. Despite the stress and challenges that can be found all around us, special days like these grant us the opportunity to reflect, spend time safely with our loved ones, and find peace in our prayers,” said Gov. Sisolak. ”To all of the families that are celebrating this special holiday, Kathy and I would like to wish you a safe and Happy Easter!”

Governor Sisolak encouraged Nevadans to remain mindful of the past, rejoice in the present, and continue to stay hopeful for a better future.