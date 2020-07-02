Governor Sisolak asks President Trump to reverse J-1 visa suspensions to impact state teachers

CARSON CITY, NEVADA (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak sent a letter to President Trump urging him to reverse course on his suspension of the J-1 visa program for educators.

The Nevada Department of Education employs around 250 educators on J-1 visas at any given time.

According to Nevada Governor Sisolak, the order negatively impacts 95 teachers, 88 of which were recruited to fill critical special education vacancies in the state.

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order to suspend granting certain temporary worker visas through the end of 2020. The order impacts H-1B visas, H-2B visas, H-4 visas, L-1 visas and some J-1 visas.

J-1 visas are primarily issued to those temporary workers in the academic fields including: teachers, researchers, professors but other employment categories like au pairs also fall into this category.

In his letter, Governor Sisolak wrote:

“As Governor of the State Nevada, I write to express my profound concerns with the suspension of the J-1 visa program for our educators.” “The suspension of these visas undermines access to talents and skills that have historically enriched and enhanced our State and our nation and will potentially leave thousands of special education students without a teacher.” Nevada Governor Sisolak

The President’s proclamation would not impact those currently in the State but would prevent state school districts from hiring nearly 100 new teachers for the upcoming school year.

The executive order signed by the President on Monday defended the suspension saying it was effort to protect jobs at risk due to COVID-19 outbreak:

“American workers compete against foreign nationals for jobs in every sector of our economy, including against millions of aliens who enter the United States to perform temporary work. Temporary workers are often accompanied by their spouses and children, many of whom also compete against American workers. Under ordinary circumstances, properly administered temporary worker programs can provide benefits to the economy. But under the extraordinary circumstances of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, certain non immigrant visa programs authorizing such employment pose an unusual threat to the employment of American workers.” President Donald J. Trump in Proclamation Suspending Entry of Aliens Who Present a Risk to the U.S. Labor Market Following the Coronavirus Outbreak

In the letter, Gov. Sisolak asks President Trump to amend his proclamation and provide an immediate exemption for these instructors.

