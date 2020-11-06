Gov. Steve Sisolak responds to President Trump’s election comments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak responded to President Donald Trump’s comments on the 2020 election made during a press conference Thursday.

During the appearance, the president called Philadelphia and other remaining areas still counting votes “corrupt.” He blamed Democratic officials in these locations for trying to “rig” the election.

Sisolak’s statement reads as follows:

President Trump’s comments to the American people tonight on the election were misleading, dangerous, and – most concerningly – false.

It was clear that the intent of his message was to undermine the public’s confidence in the integrity of our election processes and system, which in turn undermines one of the core pillars of our democracy.

Nevada is widely recognized as being a leader in election administration, and I continue to have the utmost confidence in the abilities of Nevada’s local election officials and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske to accurately count every eligible vote cast in the Silver State.

Our election administration officials are required to keep counting under state law and that is exactly what they’ll do until every vote is counted. Despite national pressure, our election officials and public servants continue to prioritize accuracy and fairness in this process. That should make all Nevadans proud.

I ask all Nevadans to support our election workers, trust this process and respect the results when they are certified as final.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak