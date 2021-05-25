Gov. Sisolak signs police reform bills on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed two police reform bills into law Tuesday, May 25, the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death — while in police custody — sparked outrage and protests across the country. Derek Chauvin, a police officer who knelt on his back, was convicted of murder last month. His case brought to light police brutality against Black people.

“Today, we are taking a step forward in honoring George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s memories by taking action to address historic and long-stemming injustices in our country,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Nevadans deserve to feel safe in their own homes and communities and it’s critical that they trust that those charged with protecting them do so with integrity.

Senate Bill 50, among other provisions, limits no-knock warrants or search warrants except under certain circumstances. It ensures they are only done when necessary and done safely.

Assembly Bill 58 offers more transparency and accountability when it comes to law enforcement agencies across the state. It also gives the Attorney General’s office the authority to investigate if a person acting on behalf of the state deprives another person of certain rights, privileges or immunities.

Both bills were sponsored by Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. He said AB58 was necessary because the federal U.S. Department of Justice — which was given authority to conduct such investigations in 1994 — ceased conducting them in 2017.

“Though the loss of George Floyd’s life and countless others at the hands of police brutality can never be reversed, they have inspired my office to create lasting legislation in Nevada in the name of justice,” Ford said.

“In my office, our unofficial motto is, ‘Our Job is Justice,’ Ford said. “Immediately after this incident, my office got to work on legislation, because change must begin with the law.”

“Both of these bills really stem from the killing of George Floyd and the other instances of police brutality that have sparked outrage and protests all over the country,” Ford said.

“Today is a day of mourning. Today we mourn for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Duante Wright, Atatiana Jefferson, Stephon Clark, Philando Castile, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice, Ronald Green, and the countless other Black lives that have been lost not just today but every day,” Ford said. “But it is also a day for hope. It is a day to recognize that the pursuit of justice must be made consciously and continuously. And today we took one more step towards justice.”