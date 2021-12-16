Gov. Sisolak announces educator Lisa Cano Burkhead as new lieutenant governor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Thursday morning that he appointed former school teacher Lisa Cano Burkhead as the state’s new lieutenant governor.

Good morning, today I am thrilled to be joined by Lisa Cano Burkhead and her family as I announce and introduce her as Nevada’s Lt. Governor. pic.twitter.com/zLbRas934j — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 16, 2021

Burkhead fills the position which was left vacant by when Kate Marshall accepted a job with the Biden Administration.

Burkhead, who grew up in Las Vegas, has worked in Clark County schools for the past 25 years as a teacher and principal. Sisolak said Burkhead’s name came up for the position because of her “expertise and experience.”

As principal, she had to balance tight budgets and use resources wisely. From hiring teachers to investing in extracurricular programs and buying school supplies, she spent everyday prioritizing investments that would benefit students. pic.twitter.com/7RKDSlaJId — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 16, 2021

Sisolak said he wants his administration “laser-focused” on Nevada’s economic recovery.