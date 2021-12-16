Gov. Sisolak announces educator Lisa Cano Burkhead as new lieutenant governor

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead. (Twitter/@GovSisolak)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Thursday morning that he appointed former school teacher Lisa Cano Burkhead as the state’s new lieutenant governor.

Burkhead fills the position which was left vacant by when Kate Marshall accepted a job with the Biden Administration.

Burkhead, who grew up in Las Vegas, has worked in Clark County schools for the past 25 years as a teacher and principal. Sisolak said Burkhead’s name came up for the position because of her “expertise and experience.”

Sisolak said he wants his administration “laser-focused” on Nevada’s economic recovery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories