LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congressional candidate John Lee picked up the endorsement of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford is the incumbent in Congressional District 4 (CD4). Lee and three other Republicans — retired Air Force Lt. Col. David Flippo, CPA/consultant Bruce Frazey and Alberto Orozco — will battle in the GOP primary for the right to take on Horsford in the 2024 general election.

Lee, a former Democrat who switched his party affiliation to Republican in 2021, served as mayor of North Las Vegas for more than nine years.

“Governor Lombardo has been unwavering on his promise to build an economy that works for all Nevadans, and I am humbled to have his support,” Lee said in a prepared statement. “During this last legislative session, the Governor’s leadership on school choice and reducing the cost of living was inspiring. I’m excited to work with Governor Lombardo and all local authorities to bring down the cost of living and make Nevada a place where everyone can succeed.”

Lombardo defeated Republicans Lee, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert and venture capitalist Guy Nohra, and went on to win against Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“John Lee took a city on the verge of bankruptcy and turned North Las Vegas into a thriving destination for businesses escaping the tax and regulatory burdens of other states — he’s exactly the kind of leader we need in Congress,” Lombardo said.

“John Lee has my full endorsement, and I look forward to working with him when he’s elected to return more of our land to state and local control, improve our economy, and keep our communities safer,” Lombardo said.