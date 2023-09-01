LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow will not seek re-election in 2024, according to a Friday announcement.

The announcement comes a day after an ethics complaint was filed against Gorelow by Republican activist Chuck Muth. The complaint involved Gorelow’s vote on a funding bill that funneled $250,000 to nonprofit group Arc of Nevada. The organization hired Gorelow as executive director shortly after the funding passed.

“If Ms. Gorelow’s actions are not a violation of the state’s ethics law, they should be,” Muth said in the complaint.

Legislative Counsel Bureau attorney Kevin Powers indicated that Gorelow’s vote on the matter wasn’t an issue because of the importance to the public of the wide-ranging funding bill — Assembly Bill 525 (AB5525) — and the fact that it provided funding to 56 organizations.

“After discussions with my family, friends, and legislative leadership, I made the decision not to run again in 2024. It was an honor and a privilege to serve in the Nevada Legislature,” Gorelow said in a statement released by the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus.

“After dedicating decades of my career to nonprofit work, I plan to continue serving my community by advocating for Nevadans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I look forward to the important work ahead of me and spending more time with my family,” she said.

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said, “I support Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow’s decision not to run for re-election in 2024. I thank her for her service to the state of Nevada over the last several years, and I look forward to witnessing everything she will accomplish in the next chapter of her life.”

The decision comes the same week that Democratic Assemblywoman Sabra Smith Newby said she intends to resign as she transitions to the job of deputy city manager for the City of Las Vegas. Republican Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert has also said she will not seek re-election.