

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Democrats are facing strong challenges in U.S. House of Representatives races in the November election, according to results released today from an 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll.

Incumbent Democrats Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford are all leading, but not by much — well within striking distance of their opponents, with many voters still undecided.

Titus, who leads Republican challenger Mark Robertson, 41.1% to 36.7%, is in danger of losing the U.S. House District 1 seat she has held since 2013. Nearly 17% of the people polled said they were undecided. The polls on congressional races have a margin of error of 4.3% because results are only from within each district.

Titus has been outspoken regarding her district’s boundaries, which were redrawn following the 2020 U.S. Census — landing her in a new political reality that is expected to make this year’s election very competitive. District 1 was previously a stronghold for Democrats. All three districts held by the Democrats could be at risk, Titus said late last year.

District 1 is an urban district completely within the Las Vegas valley. The other two districts in Southern Nevada include areas that extend from the valley to more rural areas.

Lee, who won the District 3 office in 2018, has the smallest lead. She leads Republican April Becker, 41.8% to 39.7%, according to the poll. The poll found 13.3% undecided. District 3 includes the Las Vegas valley, roughly south of Russell Road, extending to the far southern tip of Nevada.

In District 4, Democrat Horsford leads Republican Sam Peters, 41.7% to 38.7%; 15.1% are undecided, according to the poll. District 4 includes the northern part of the valley, along with several rural counties. The towns of Mesquite, Pahrump and Tonopah are all within the district. Horsford was first elected in District 4 in 2012, but lost the seat after one term, recapturing it in 2018.

Republican Mark Amodei, who represents District 2 in Northern Nevada, has the biggest lead of any of the state’s representatives in Congress, leading Democrat Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, 46.4% to 35.9%.

Republicans are campaigning against Democrats’ policies that they say are to blame for the current inflation, along with high gas prices. Democrats have struggled to change the conversation, and are weighed down by public opinion on President Joe Biden’s performance.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll was conducted July 7-10, and the breakdown for the 2,000 people who were polled is as follows: 33.1% Democrats, 30.3% Republicans, 30.0% nonpartisan and 6.7% other.

The poll sample was 58.8% white/caucasian, 14.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.2% Black/African American, 6.1% Asian American or Pacific Islander and 10.9% other or multiple races.

The age breakdown is as follows: 13.4% age 18-29, 29.4% age 30-49, 28.1% age 50-64 and 29.1% age 65 or older.