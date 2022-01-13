Frierson’s nomination as U.S. Attorney for Nevada advances in Senate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson for the post of U.S. Attorney for Nevada.

Frierson, a Democrat from Las Vegas, was one of four U.S. Attorney nominees who were approved, mostly along party lines in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the Judiciary Committee, presided over the hearing. The four nominations will be forwarded to the Senate floor for a full vote.

“He is a dedicated Nevadan who will serve the state with honor, and I look forward to getting him confirmed as soon as possible,” U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said in a tweet on Thursday.

Frierson has served in the Nevada Assembly since 2010 and also works as an assistant public defender in Clark County. He was elected to his current Assembly run in 2016 after previously serving from 2011 to 2014. He has been the speaker of the lower chamber since 2016.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutes criminal cases brought by the federal government.

Frierson was nominated by President Joe Biden to replace Christopher Chiou, currently acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada. Chiou took over when Nicholas A. Trutanich resigned the post on Feb. 28, 2021.