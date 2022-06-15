LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. Rebecca Gill, a UNLV assistant professor of political science, analyzes what allegations of election fraud will mean going into the November election.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and other candidates continue to press their claims that there was election fraud.

As 8 News Now has reported, there was no widespread fraud. And the bi-partisan Jan. 6 committee hearings are showing there is no fraud.

Gill says it remains to be seen how that might affect the general election.

And Republicans aren’t the only ones answering tough questions this political season. The mid-term elections are typically rough for an incumbent president’s party, but Joe Biden’s Democrats are being hit every day on the issues of inflation and gas prices.

Gill helps break down the political price that’s being paid.