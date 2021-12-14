LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, but who was then pardoned by former President Trump, is endorsing former Attorney General Adam Laxalt in the race for U.S. Senate.

Laxalt is running for the Republican nomination to try to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November 2022. The primary is scheduled for next June.

Cortez Masto is running for re-election.

Laxalt served as state attorney general from 2015 to 2019 and lost the last gubernatorial race to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Former President Trump has also endorsed Laxalt in the race. Laxalt repeatedly said the 2020 election was rife with fraud, but no court nor election official from either party found the allegation to be credible.

“Adam Laxalt has always been a tireless fighter for America First principles and he will hold the line for Nevadans,” Flynn said in a statement provided by Laxalt’s campaign. “He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and in Iraq. A former state Attorney General, he is ready to continue his service to Nevada in the United States Senate. With America facing decline at home and embarrassment abroad under Joe Biden, Adam will restore our honor and protect our nation from the radical left. He has my full endorsement.”

In addition to announcing Flynn’s endorsement, the campaign also said former director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, is also endorsing Laxalt.

“Adam Laxalt is a proven conservative champion, a veteran, a true patriot, and an advocate for Nevada’s working families,” Grenell said in a statement. “When many politicians were silent, Adam Laxalt was fighting against the Left and their attacks on election integrity. I was proud to work alongside him on behalf of President Trump and I know he believes in the America First principles.”

Flynn, a retired Army general, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about interactions he had with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office. He had sought to withdraw the plea, arguing prosecutors violated his rights and duped him into a plea agreement. Former President Trump pardoned him before leaving office.

Flynn was one of several former Trump aides to plead guilty or be convicted at trial in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election to boost Trump’s candidacy.

Standing with Grenell in November 2020, Laxalt said there was widespread voter fraud in Nevada during the election, a claim fellow Republicans, courts nor any election official found credible.

Other declared candidates for the Republican nomination include Sam Brown, Bill Hockstedler and Sharelle Mendenhall.