LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump will campaign for Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a rally in northern Nevada next weekend.

Trump previously endorsed Lombardo in the race for governor and Laxalt in the race for U.S. Senate. All three men are Republicans. In a statement Friday, the president’s Save America PAC called the group the “Nevada Trump Ticket.”

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden.

The former president campaigned for both men in Las Vegas in July when he called Nevada a “cesspool of crime.”

A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s campaign released a statement, saying in part, “Last time Trump was in town he called Nevada a ‘cesspool of crime’ on Joe Lombardo’s watch.”

“No one did more to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump than Adam Laxalt, and he is once again being rewarded,” Cortez Masto campaign spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank said in a statement. “Laxalt has made it clear he will break the rules and go even further than Trump to gain power, but Nevadans have rejected them both before and will reject them in November.”

The races for U.S. Senate and Nevada governor were deadlocked in an 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll released two weeks ago.

Laxalt had pulled ahead of Cortez Masto by half a percentage point in the poll released Sept. 13. Laxalt had 41.8% of the vote and Cortez Masto is at 41.3%. The poll’s “credibility interval” — similar to a margin of error — is plus or minus 3 percentage points. The poll found 11% of voters were undecided and 4% planned to vote for someone else.

The poll also found Sisolak had lost ground to Lombardo in the governor’s race. Sisolak has 40.4% and Lombardo had 40.2%, with 11.8% undecided, 4.1% voting for “someone else” and 3.5% answering “none of these.”