LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Las Vegas on Friday to campaign for former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and current Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Laxalt is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Lombardo is running to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Both Laxalt and Lombardo won their primaries on June 14. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Trump has endorsed both Republican candidates. Neither candidate has issued a statement about the visit.

Laxalt was chair of Trump’s re-election campaign and claimed there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Judges threw all the lawsuits out of court, citing a lack of evidence.

“As Trump’s campaign co-chair, Adam Laxalt led efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada,” Cortez Masto campaign spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank said. “Laxalt continues to spread Trump’s lies even though they’ve been proven false and he’s already planning lawsuits to overturn this coming election if it doesn’t go his way.”

Claiming fraud without evidence, Republican gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert requested a statewide recount of the June 14 primary results last week. Gilbert lost the race to Lombardo by more than 25,000 votes. No Nevada county reported any election issues and certified their results.

The events will feature a panel discussion and remarks from Trump.

Expect delays on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday afternoon and evening due to the former president’s visit.