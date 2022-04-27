LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the race to become the Republican nominee for governor.

The former president made the announcement through this Save America PAC.

“As the elected sheriff of Clark County, Joe has fought some of the worst criminals and defended neighborhoods and communities from the horrific violence enabled by the Radical Left across our great country,” Trump wrote. “As governor, Joe will fiercely protect our under-siege Second Amendment, oppose sanctuary cities, support our Law Enforcement, veto any liberal tax increase, protect life and secure our elections. Joe Lombardo is the leader Nevada needs, and he has my complete and total endorsement for governor!”

Lombardo has served two terms heading the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He has said is running as a conservative, pro-life candidate and supporter of the Second Amendment who vows to veto any new taxes.

“I’m grateful to receive President Donald Trump’s endorsement today,” Lombardo said in a statement. “From his tough on crime policies to his unwavering support of law enforcement, I know that there has been no greater friend to veterans and police officers than President Trump,” said Sheriff Lombardo. “As a veteran and law enforcement officer myself, I’m humbled to accept President Trump’s endorsement. I’m ready to get to work restoring law and order, fixing our education system, and building a strong economy in our great state as your next governor.”

Other leading candidates for the Republican primary in June include former Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and attorney Joey Gilbert.

In response to the endorsement, Lee tweeted, “It’s clear [Lombardo] has lied to President Trump the same way he has lied to Nevadans about his record as a pro-Sanctuary city, anti-2nd Amendment liberal. I look forward to working with President Trump as Nevada’s next governor.”

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.

Trump lost the 2020 election in Nevada by more than 30,000 votes.