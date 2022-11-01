LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Barack Obama will be in Las Vegas Tuesday evening for an early vote rally for Nevada Democrats.

He will be joined by artist and activist John Legend and activist Dolores Huerta as well as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Steve Sisolak, and others on the Democratic ticket. Both are currently in tight races.

The rally to energize voters will be at Cheyenne High School School in North Las Vegas from 5 – 9 p.m.

People are requested to sign up to attend the event at this link.