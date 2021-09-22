Former Las Vegas news anchor announces run for Nevada secretary of state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas news anchor and reporter Gerard Ramalho is running to become Nevada’s next secretary of state, he announced Wednesday.

Ramalho, who has won several awards for his work as a journalist, told 8 News Now he was running for the Republican nomination. He said he would push for voter identification and tighter laws on who can collect ballots and return them. He worked as a weekend news anchor for KSNV Channel 3 until March.

“Partisan legislatures used the pandemic to manipulate our laws and change the system so that it benefited one party over the other,” Ramalho said in part of his 2-minute campaign announcement. “Now people have a lack of faith in the system.”

In June, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed permanent mail-in voting into law, making Nevada the sixth state to have such a system.

Current Nevada Secretary of State, Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, has repeatedly said her office found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Election.

“It’s time to shake things up and end single-party rule in Nevada,” he said.

Other declared candidates for secretary of state include Democrat Cisco Aguilar and Republican Jim Marchant.