PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Former Republican gubernatorial candidate, candidate for treasurer and Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore is seeking to fill a vacant judicial position in Nye County, a spokesperson confirmed Friday to 8 News Now.

Fiore most recently served on the Las Vegas City Council where she represented northwestern parts of the city.

The Board of Nye County Commissioners will appoint a person to fill a vacancy in Pahrump Justice Court later this month, the spokesperson said. Judge Kent Jasperson died in August from a longtime health condition.

A notice of vacancy provided by the county said applicants must live and vote in Pahrump. It was unclear if Fiore was a community resident as of Friday.

Fiore is a national Republican committeewoman and served two terms in the Nevada Assembly.

Among the 20 other candidates are outgoing Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and Commissioner Leo Blundo.