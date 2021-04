First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The First Lady of the United States of America is headed to the ‘Silver State.’ On Wednesday, May 5, First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah and Las Vegas, Nevada, her office said.

No other details were released about her visit.