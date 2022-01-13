Fiore seeks Trump’s favor with Florida TV spot as she campaigns for Nevada governor

FILE – In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in Henderson, Nev. In her quest to be Nevada’s next governor, Las Vegas city councilwoman Fiore has been spending thousands on television ads. But instead of airing them only in the Las Vegas media market to be seen by millions of voters, she’s also targeting an audience of one. Fiore in November purchased TV spots on Fox News in the West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, Fla., media market likely so they can be seen by former President Trump at Mar-A-Lago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas city councilwoman has been spending thousands on television ads in her quest to be Nevada’s next governor.

But Michele Fiore isn’t only airing those ads to be seen by millions of Nevada voters.

She’s also targeting an audience of one in faraway Florida.

Fiore in November purchased TV spots on Fox News in the West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce media market, likely so they can be seen by former President Donald Trump at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.

FILE – President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik.File)

Her efforts reflect how Trump remains an enduring influence in the GOP whose endorsement is heavily sought by candidates in primary elections.