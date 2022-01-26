LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Justice Department is reviewing fake electoral certificates, including one from Nevada, declaring former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told CNN.

“We’ve received those referrals,” Monaco said in the exclusive interview. “Our prosecutors are looking at those and I can’t say anything more on ongoing investigations.”

She did not elaborate further.

In December 2020, the 8 News Now I-Team reported that the Nevada Republican Party’s six electors signed paperwork signaling their support for Trump in a symbolic ceremony devoid of any legal merit held in Carson City and coincided with the official state-sanctioned tally on Dec. 14, 2020.

The state’s real election certification versus the one sent in by the Nevada Republican Party. (KLAS)

Earlier this month, the I-Team received a copy of the fake certificate, which certified Nevada’s state’s six electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election to Trump. Fake certificates were also sent in from Republicans in several other states Trump lost, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Speaking to the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy last week, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said if fraudulent electoral votes from Nevada were sent to the federal government, then “absolutely a crime was committed,” but said it is up to the state attorney general to decide what happens next.

“If they sent fraudulent or fake [electoral votes], absolutely a crime was committed and that’s up to the attorney general to decide what he’s going to do in terms of filing charges or prosecuting,” the governor said.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office will neither confirm nor deny it is investigating fake electoral votes submitted to the federal government from the Nevada Republican Party declaring former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

The Nevada Republican Party sent the federal government documentation certifying the election for former President Donald Trump, even though the state’s real electors had already done the same, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team indicate. (KLAS)

In a statement Wednesday, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said, “We welcome the Department of Justice’s recent announcement that it is investigating the fake electors matter, and we look forward to providing any support we can in that endeavor.”

I have reached out to five of the six electors who signed their names to the document. I couldn't find contact info for one. None have responded. https://t.co/Yh9pmSz8vZ — David Charns (@davidcharns) January 26, 2022

The Nevada GOP has not responded to repeated requests for comment.