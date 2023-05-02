LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Republican Assemblyman Jim Marchant, who unsuccessfully ran for the state’s Secretary of State job last year and a congressional seat in 2020, announced Tuesday he will seek the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen.

Marchant’s Twitter page was changed Tuesday ahead of the announcement during a “Make America Great Again Rally.”

Marchant does not accept the results of the 2020 election and lost his race as the Republican nominee for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Marchant in last year’s race.

Marchant lost to Democrat Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar by about 2 points.

Republicans, including Marchant, filed several lawsuits in 2020 citing fraud, without any evidence. There is no evidence of any widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Democrats and Republicans have come out against the false claims.

While claiming fraud in the 2020 election, Nevada Republican leaders did not make the same claim for the 2022 primary nor last year’s 2022 general election, which followed the same procedures.

So far, one person has faced charges in connection with the 2020 election. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday in connection with the 2022 election.

Rosen, 65, first elected in 2018, announced her candidacy for re-election last month. She defeated Republican incumbent former Sen. Dean Heller after serving one two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sources tell 8 News Now that other Republican candidates could include April Becker and Sam Brown. Becker lost to Democrat Rep. Susie Lee in November. Brown lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate to former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

The Republican primary is scheduled for February. The general election, where Nevada voters will also vote for president, is Nov. 5, 2024.