LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a former Democratic lawmaker to probation for lying about where he lived when he won an election and taking campaign funds for personal use, records showed.

In a hearing on Thursday, District Court Judge Joe Hardy ordered Alexander Assefa to three years probation.

In November, Assefa pleaded no contest to the two charges — theft of more than $3,500 and filing of a declaration of candidacy for office of state legislator with false statement regarding residency. The theft charge is a felony.

Assefa originally faced 14 charges filed in March 2021. He resigned his Nevada Assembly seat, representing Spring Valley in District 42, in January 2021.

Assefa won the Democratic primary and was unopposed when he won his former seat in 2018, and he easily won re-election in 2020.

The investigation into his campaign finances prompted law enforcement to raid Assefa’s home in May 2020.