Events: Democratic presidential candidates in Las Vegas Valley before Nevada caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidates are planning to attend several events in the Valley before the caucus on Feb. 22. The following is a list of candidates and their events and/or appearances.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will attend the Kick-Off to Caucus 2020 event hosted by the Clark County Democratic Party on Saturday, Feb. 15. The event will be held at Tropicana Las Vegas from 5 to 10 p.m. Additional Biden events include:

Early vote event, Feb. 14 : Sun City Macdonald Ranch in Henderson, 5 p.m.

: Sun City Macdonald Ranch in Henderson, 5 p.m. Organizing event, Feb. 15 : Location TBD, 10:30 a.m.

: Location TBD, 10:30 a.m. Early vote event, Feb. 15: Culinary Training Academy in North Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

Andrew Yang will sit down with comedian Ken Jeong for a Las Vegas town hall, on Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Mosaic On The Strip. International DJ Steve Aoki will also be in attendance. The event is from 6 to 7 p.m., and doors open at 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will participate in the ‘Moving America Forward’ Forum, co-hosted by the American Society of Civil Engineers, on Sunday, Feb. 16. The event is slated for 2 p.m. at UNLV’s student union center. Additional Klobuchar events include:

League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) presidential town hall, Feb. 13: CSN North Las Vegas campus, 6 p.m.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will also participate in the ‘Moving America Forward’ Forum at UNLV on Sunday, Feb. 16. Additional Buttigieg events include:

LULAC presidential town hall, Feb. 13: CSN North Las Vegas campus, 6 p.m.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will attend the LULAC presidential town hall at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus on Thursday, Feb. 13. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Tom Steyer will attend the 2020 National Faith Forum at The Mirage on Thursday, Feb. 13. He is slated to speak at 2:30 p.m. Additional Steyer events include:

LULAC presidential town hall, Feb. 13: CSN North Las Vegas campus, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

We will continue to update this list with the latest events as details become available.