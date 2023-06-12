LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ethics hearing on Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s campaign will be delayed due to the ongoing special session of the Nevada Legislature.

Lombardo is accused of wearing his uniform and badge in campaign materials during his 2022 run for the governor’s office. He is accused of 68 violations of state law, and could face an ethics penalty of nearly $1.7 million and a possible censure.

Lombardo sought a continuance of the ethics hearing because the ongoing session would prevent him from assisting in his own defense, according to documents.

The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, but will be rescheduled after those involved can agree on a date.

Lombardo was Clark County’s sheriff — the head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department — before he became governor. The ethics complaint cites state law barring public officers from using their positions “to secure or grant unwarranted privileges, preferences, exemptions or advantages.”

“Each time Lombardo’s campaign posted an image, published a video, or otherwise caused a campaign post to include Lombardo in his uniform, badge, or gun constitutes a separate act,” according to the complaint.

Ross Armstrong, executive director of the Nevada Commission on Ethics, called the violations “willful” and serious.

Documents posted in advance of Tuesday’s hearing in Reno also recommend the appointment of an ethics compliance liaison to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office.

In legal responses to the Ethics Commission complaint, Lombardo attorneys called the proposed penalty “eye-watering,” unprecedented and “based on his use of the same four images on social media during his gubernatorial campaign.”

“Simply put, the executive director’s approach to this proceeding is the equivalent of using a sledgehammer to swat a fly,” the attorneys wrote. They argued that no state law says a sheriff can’t wear his uniform and badge in campaign materials.

Lombardo resigned in January 2023 when he became governor, after defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak in November.

“Because the Nevada Legislature declined to make the position of sheriff a ‘resign to run’ position, Lombardo remained a public officer … throughout his gubernatorial campaign,” his attorneys wrote.

The Legislature has been called into two special sessions since the regular session ended a week ago. The Legislature is currently working on a funding plan for the A’s stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.