LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Could Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo really have to pay a fine of nearly $1.7 million because he was wearing his uniform in campaign ads?

The matter centers around campaign ads during the gubernatorial race, when Lombardo took on Steve Sisolak. Lombardo was still sheriff at the time.

The executive director of the Ethics Commission says it was a violation for Lombardo to wear his Clark County sheriff’s badge and uniform in the ads. In all, commission staff counted up to 68 “willful and serious” violations.

Also included in the potential penalty: a censure and the installation of an ethics officer in the Governor’s Office.

Lombardo’s attorney compared the fine to “swatting a fly with sledgehammers.”

Election attorney Bradley Schrager, a Democrat, discussed the accusations and what’s likely to happen.

8 News Now reached out to Lombardo’s attorney and campaign team. Neither returned calls.

At the beginning

“Let’s be clear about where we are in the procedure, as well,” Schrager said. “The commission itself hasn’t done anything. This is akin to — in a criminal context — a prosecutor saying I consider you to have committed violations and here’s the sentence that I’m asking for. The commission is free to accept that, to increase it or decrease it at its complete discretion.

“The ethics commission hasn’t done anything. Essentially, the executive director and his legal staff have asked for that, given the severity of the issues,” Schrager said.

And yet, Lombardo is looking at serious penalties. A fine of nearly $1.665 million would be the largest in state history. The current record is just tens of thousands of dollars.

“Should it be that high? Clearly under law,” Schrager said, “it is both allowed to be this high, even if it seems to be incredibly steep. But at the same time, this is a pattern of abuse and disregard of ethics standards in Nevada that is, itself, more or less unprecedented.”

And until a hearing takes place, we won’t know what the Ethics Commission will decide.

‘Willful and serious’

“There’s certainly no hiding the fact that he was sheriff when he was running for (governor). It’s a pretty high-profile position. But being the sheriff, or being a military man, any of those things, is different in a democracy than it is being a Realtor or someone who works in a paint store. You’re invested with certain powers and authority,” Schrager said.

“Now, the ethics code says you cannot use — not just a badge, or a gun, or your sheriff’s uniform — you cannot use the trappings of your office to gain something worth value to you, like another office. You also can’t use public property to run for office. So those are the cores. The commission has long held that the things that go along with being sheriff — your badge, your uniform, those kinds of things — are the trappings of office that you can’t use to run for further office,” he said.

“Whether or not it’s inherently wrong for you to do that, that’s long been the law and everyone knows it, as did then-Sheriff Lombardo, the entire time he was running for governor, and then doing those things,” Schrager said.

Severity of punishment

“Just like when a prosecutor goes in and asks for the maximum sentence, or for sentences to run consecutively, that’s oftentimes a reflection of how seriously the prosecutor is taking the matter and trying to send signals to the court, or in this instance the commission, of how serious these violations were,” he said.

“I presume that like in the courtroom context, this will be resolved at a slightly lower level. But there’s no way to let him off. I mean, not only does he stipulate to the fact that he did these things, it’s very clear that he knew these things were unlawful. So it’s not as if you can get away with not having a penalty at all. That’s clearly not going to happen,” Schrager said.

And as far as the “hammer and ant” reference, let’s remember that this is the sheriff who the phrase “zero tolerance” was dripping from his lips, not just when he was running for governor but as sheriff for many years. So the zero tolerance for undocumented immigration, zero tolerance for misdemeanor crime, zero tolerance for retail theft, zero tolerance for everything … but apparently a very high tolerance for knowing violations of law. So I don’t think you get to call yourself the ant in this analogy when your conduct is in this area,” Schrager said.