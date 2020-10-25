Eric Trump to host campaign events in Nevada on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 25: Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, pre-records his address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party’s convention a week earlier. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Trump Campaign is continuing its strong push in Nevada, as the campaign has announced Eric Trump will host a “Make America Great Again!” event in Reno Tuesday afternoon, followed by a “Latinos for Trump” event in Las Vegas Tuesday evening.

The events come exactly one week away from Election Day across the country.

The “Latinos for Trump” event with Eric Trump and Tito Ortiz will be at the Ahern Hotel October 27 at 7 p.m. If you are interested in attending, CLICK HERE.

After the day-long stop in Las Vegas, Eric Trump will be making his way across the country to campaign in Ohio — another swing state up for grabs in the election.