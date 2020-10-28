Eric Trump hosts ‘Latinos for Trump’ event at Ahern Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eric Trump hosted a “Latinos for Trump” event at the Ahern Hotel Tuesday night. The event was hosted with famous UFC fighter Tito Ortiz.

Topics ranged from the stimulus package to getting out to vote.

“We’re really proud of my father. He’s put together three stimulus packages,” touted Eric. “And, you know, there’s going to be another one. The Democrats are holding it up because they don’t want a stimulus package before the election. They think that would help my father in some way, shape or form.”

He went onto say he knows they are going to win and believes they will win Nevada, saying, “People have to get out and vote.”

Prior to tonight’s event at the Ahern, Eric was in Reno, where he held a “Make America Great Again” rally. He’ll head to Ohio Wednesday.