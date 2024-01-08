LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A month ahead of Nevada primary elections and the Republican caucus, state officials will discuss election security during a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar are expected to speak in Southern Nevada. 8 News Now will update this story when a time and location are released.

“The Secretary of State’s Office and Attorney General’s Office will outline efforts to ensure election integrity and security throughout each of Nevada’s three state-run elections this year to provide transparency and encourage voter confidence in the battleground state’s secure and accessible elections,” according to a news release on Monday.

Several new state laws regarding elections are in place this year, including additional protections for election poll workers.

Democratic and Republican presidential preference primaries are scheduled Feb. 6 in Nevada, but for Republicans, the caucus on Feb. 8 will actually decide who gets the state’s delegates.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and several others are not even on the Republican primary ballot. That sets up a potential problem if voter show up at the Republican primary thinking they are going to vote for one of those candidates. The state Republican Party has made it clear that any candidate participating in the primary will be ineligible for GOP delegates. Those delegates are only awarded to the winner of the caucus.

Security for poll workers and election integrity have been hot topics in Nevada and other crucial battleground states.