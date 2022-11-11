Cisco Aguilar, candidate for Nevada Secretary of State, speaks at a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar has won the race to become Nevada’s next secretary of state, defeating Republican and election denier Jim Marchant.

With most votes counted as of Friday afternoon, DecisionDeskHQ called the race for Aguilar around 4:45 p.m. Aguilar was leading by more than 2 percentage points.

Aguilar, a lawyer and former chair of the Nevada Athletic Commission, did not have a primary challenger.

Marchant did not accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and lost his race as the Republican nominee for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District. Marchant filed a lawsuit following his 2020 election loss, arguing over ballot discrepancies.