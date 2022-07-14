LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A third of the people in an 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll said the economy is the most important issue in Nevada as job worries, inflation and taxes loom in the minds of most people.

But concern over water supply has shot up to the No.2 issue for Nevadans who were polled July 7-10. The full list:

Economy (33.5%) Water supply (16.3%) Education (11.9%) Housing affordability (10.7%) Health care (8.1%) Something else (6.9%) Crime (5.3%) Immigration (5.1%) COVID-19 (2.1%)

A look deeper into the numbers shows consistent emphasis on the economy as the most important issue, but heavier concern about water supply in Southern Nevada.

In particular, polling in Congressional District 3, where Democrat Susie Lee is in a tight race against Republican challenger April Becker, shows that only 28% picked the economy as the top issue, and 21% said water supply. Residents of District 1 and District 4 each had 18.8% of respondents with water supply as the top issue.

Analysis of poll respondents’ education levels showed that the higher the education level, the higher the concern over the water supply. About 12% of people with a high school education or less picked water supply. And 24.5% of respondents with post-graduate school or an advanced degree said water supply is the biggest issue.

Questions about who is to blame for some of the nation’s biggest problems revealed President Joe Biden has a target on his back. People blame Biden’s administration for inflation and high gas prices. A breakdown of each question:

On inflation, 42.3% of people polled said the Biden administration is to blame. Other choices and their percentages: Supply chain disruptions (15.5%), the war in Ukraine (10.6%), or government spending on COVID-19 relief (9.3%). Also, 13.3% of respondents said “something else” and 8.9% said they were unsure.

On high gas prices, 46% said the Biden administration is to blame. Other choices: Price gouging by oil companies (30.4%), gas and oil sanctions against Russia (10.9%), increased demand (4%), or COVID-19 (2.2%). Also, 3.2% said “something else” and 3.3% were unsure.

Another question on a national issue asked about the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The poll found that 46.2%, of Nevada voters think Trump should be charged with a crime for encouraging his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol, while 43.2% think he should not be charged; 10.6% said they are unsure or had no opinion on the matter.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill Poll was conducted July 7-10, and the breakdown for the 2,000 people who were polled is as follows: 33.1% Democrats, 30.3% Republicans, 30.0% nonpartisan and 6.7% other.

The poll sample was 58.8% white/caucasian, 14.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.2% Black/African American, 6.1% Asian American or Pacific Islander and 10.9% other or multiple races.

The age breakdown is as follows: 13.4% age 18-29, 29.4% age 30-49, 28.1% age 50-64 and 29.1% age 65 or older.