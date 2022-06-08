LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Only two days remain to cast early votes in the June 14 primary election.

The primary, which will decide many of the candidates who will be on the ballot for November’s general election, is Tuesday. If you miss the chance to vote early, you can still vote in person or drop off your mail-in ballot at a polling station on Tuesday.

All ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on June 14 or earlier to be counted. Ballots received through June 18 will be counted.

Many of the early voting sites were temporary, but sites open through Friday, June 10 — the last day to cast an early vote — are listed below, along with hours of operation:

Arroyo Market Square , event tent in the parking lot near The Men’s Wearhouse at the 215 Beltway and South Rainbow Boulevard: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent in the parking lot near The Men’s Wearhouse at the 215 Beltway and South Rainbow Boulevard: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Blue Diamond Crossing , event tent in the parking lot between Target and Kohl’s at Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent in the parking lot between Target and Kohl’s at Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Boulevard Mall , east main lobbynear Galaxy Theaters at 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy. June 8-10 (11 a.m.-8 p.m.)

, east main lobbynear Galaxy Theaters at 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy. June 8-10 (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) Centennial Center Home Depot , event tent in the parking lot at 7881 W. Tropical Pkwy.: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10, (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent in the parking lot at 7881 W. Tropical Pkwy.: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10, (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Deer Springs Town Center , event tent near Home Depot at North 5th St. and E. Deer Springs Way: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent near Home Depot at North 5th St. and E. Deer Springs Way: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Desert Breeze Community Center , 8275 Spring Mountain Road: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, 8275 Spring Mountain Road: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Doolittle Community Center , 1950 J St. / W. Lake Mead Blvd.: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, 1950 J St. / W. Lake Mead Blvd.: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) East Las Vegas Library , 2851 E. Bonanza Road: : June 8-9 (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

, 2851 E. Bonanza Road: : June 8-9 (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) Galleria at Sunset , near Kohl’s Court, first floor, 1300 W. Sunset Road: June 8-10 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, near Kohl’s Court, first floor, 1300 W. Sunset Road: June 8-10 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) Lowe’s , event tent at 2570 E. Craig Road: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent at 2570 E. Craig Road: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) LVAC Las Vegas Athletic Club – North , event tent at 6050 N. Decatur Blvd.: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent at 6050 N. Decatur Blvd.: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) LVAC Las Vegas Athletic Club – Northwest , event tent at 1725 N. Rainbow Blvd.: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent at 1725 N. Rainbow Blvd.: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Meadows Mall , first floor near Round1, 4300 Meadows Lane: June 8-10 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

, first floor near Round1, 4300 Meadows Lane: June 8-10 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) Mountains Edge Regional Park , event tent at 8101 W. Mountains Edge Pkwy.: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent at 8101 W. Mountains Edge Pkwy.: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Nellis Crossing Shopping Center , event tent near Target at Nellis Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent near Target at Nellis Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Silverado Ranch Plaza , event tent near PetsMart, S. Eastern Avenue at E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent near PetsMart, S. Eastern Avenue at E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Town Square Las Vegas , event tent near AMC Theaters, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent near AMC Theaters, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Tropicana Beltway Plaza , event tent near Lowe’s, 5120 S. Fort Apache Road: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, event tent near Lowe’s, 5120 S. Fort Apache Road: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Albertsons , Craig Road at Decatur Boulevard: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, Craig Road at Decatur Boulevard: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Boulder City Recreation Center , 900 Arizona St.: June 8-9 (7 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

, 900 Arizona St.: June 8-9 (7 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (8 a.m.-6 p.m.) Centennial Hills YMCA , 6601 N. Buffalo Dr.: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, 6601 N. Buffalo Dr.: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Cora Coleman Senior Center , 2100 Bonnie Lane: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, 2100 Bonnie Lane: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Enterprise Library , 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.: June 8-9 (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and June 10 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

, 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.: June 8-9 (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and June 10 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) Lakes Lutheran Church , 8200 W. Sahara Ave.: June 9-10 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

, 8200 W. Sahara Ave.: June 9-10 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) Mountain Crest Community Center , 4701 N. Durango Dr.: June 9-10 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

, 4701 N. Durango Dr.: June 9-10 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) Paradise Community Center , 4775 McLeod Dr.: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, 4775 McLeod Dr.: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center , 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Vons , E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

, E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road: June 9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

A reminder: Voting — or attempting to vote — more than once in the same election is a felony.