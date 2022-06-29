LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Claiming fraud without evidence, Republican gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert has officially requested a statewide recount of the June 14 primary results, the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Wednesday to 8 News Now.

Gilbert lost the race to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo by more than 25,000 votes. All Nevada counties certified their election results last week. A candidate had until Wednesday to request the recount, per state law.

Candidates are required to pay for the recount, which the office estimates will post the Gilbert campaign an estimated $191,000, documents said.

The recount could begin as early as Thursday, the office said.

The Nevada GOP had endorsed Gilbert. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Lombardo.

No county or state official has reported abnormalities in the June 14 primary.