LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will be in Las Vegas today supporting his father’s re-election.

It’s the campaign’s second visit this week, following Ivanka Trump’s event Monday.

Trump is hosting a “Make America Great Again” rally at Civil Werx on Judson Avenue in the east valley and is set to take the stage at 6:30 p.m. You can get tickets at this link.

His father, President Trump, is planning a visit to Las Vegas on Sunday.