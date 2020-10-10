DMV temporarily expands early weekday, Saturday services as voter registration deadlines near

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced that it will temporarily expand their current special hours to new state residents.

In a release on Friday the Nevada DMV said that the new accommodations are targeted to new residents, including those who have made appointments for Saturday services since September 12.

The added services will only be available to new residents transferring an out-of-state driver’s license or ID card. The special hours include early morning weekday hours, extended Saturday services and walk-ins.

“We want to help our new neighbors drive legally and get their vehicles registered here. We should be able to process as many as 3,000 new residents per week across the state and hopefully catch up on the backlog created by the COVID-19 closure earlier this year.” Julie Butler, DMV Director

The expanded services were announced as voter registration deadlines near. These new hours will allow new residents to get their state DMV-issued ID so they can register to vote in the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3. Nevadans with DMV-issued driver’s license, ID or Interim Document will be allowed to register online through Oct. 29.

The new hours are effective October 10 and will continue through November 3 at all DMV offices in Henderson and Las Vegas. New residents will be accepted in a walk-in basis from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ore information can be found on the New Resident webpage at the Nevada DMV site and for information on where to register to vote, click here to be directed to the Register To Vote NV.org.