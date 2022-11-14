LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democrats are projected to have a supermajority in the Nevada Assembly — and women of both parties in control of the state legislature — as the final ballots are counted from the midterm election.

With the majority of votes counted statewide as of Monday afternoon, Democrats led in 28 Assembly races compared to 14 Republicans. The Associated Press had not called the winner in Assembly District 12 and Assembly District 35. The Democratic candidate in both those races led Monday by more than 1%.

A supermajority in the Assembly would mean, in addition to controlling the agenda, Democrats would have a veto-proof majority.

Democrats do not appear to have won a supermajority in the state Senate, where the party is expected to hold 12 or 13 seats compared to Republicans’ 8 or 9.

As of Monday afternoon, the Associated Press had not called the race in Senate District 8. Democratic State Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop led her opponent, Republican Joey Paulos, by about 600 votes, or just above 1%.

Republican Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo will have to meet Democrats somewhere in the middle with the party in charge of the legislature, the branch of government that crafts bills and passes laws.

“I want to first thank election officials across the state who are continuing to work tirelessly to ensure a smooth election where each and every eligible vote is counted,” Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro said in a statement late last week. “While that process continues, it is clear that Democrats in the Nevada Senate will retain our majority and are in a strong position to expand it. Senate Democrats ran on the platform of fighting for working families, ensuring equity for all Nevadans, and protecting choice in the Silver State. I am proud of each of our candidates and look forward to working with them to continue serving families across Nevada.”

In 2019, women made up the majority of the Nevada Legislature for the first time, making it the first woman-majority state legislature in the country. In 2021, the majority grew. It appears the female majority will continue into 2023.

Nevada’s two sitting U.S. senators are also women: Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who won re-election in the midterm election.