Democrats cut out state party with “Nevada Democratic Victory”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s top elected leaders and national Democrats plan on bypassing the Nevada Democratic party. There has been tension within the party since members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) took all the top leadership spots within the Silver State’s Democratic party.

Now, the top elected Democrats have set up a shadow party to run their 2022 campaigns, called “Nevada Democratic Victory.”

Normally, running campaigns is the job of the state party.

The new group has been endorsed by the governor, both senators and leaders in the legislature. Fundraising money from national Democratic organizations will now go through the Washoe County Democrats.